Community Leaders Honored at Economic Alliance of Lewis County Banquet
STAMPER LEGACY: Alliance Establishes Scholarship in Memory of Late County Commissioner Gary Stamper. The future of local business and industry looked bright Friday night as the Economic Alliance of Lewis County — formerly the Lewis Economic Development Council — hosted its 37th annual banquet in partnership with the United Way of Lewis County at the Jester Auto Museum to recognize those making a difference in the community.www.chronline.com
