Lewis County, WA

Community Leaders Honored at Economic Alliance of Lewis County Banquet

By Eric Rosane / ericr@chronline.com
Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMPER LEGACY: Alliance Establishes Scholarship in Memory of Late County Commissioner Gary Stamper. The future of local business and industry looked bright Friday night as the Economic Alliance of Lewis County — formerly the Lewis Economic Development Council — hosted its 37th annual banquet in partnership with the United Way of Lewis County at the Jester Auto Museum to recognize those making a difference in the community.

#County Executive#Retirement#Stamper Legacy#The United Way#The Jester Auto Museum#Economic Alliance#Mossyrock#The Lewis Edc

