Gallery: Missing 3-year-old returns home after five days

Christopher Ramirez, a 3-year-old boy from Grimes County, returned to his Plantersville home with his mother, Araceli Nunez, five days after going missing on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Christopher chased the family dog into a wooded area on Wednesday and was found five miles away on Saturday. After being found and reunited with his mother, Christopher spent two nights at Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands before returning home.