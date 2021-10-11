CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plantersville, TX

Gallery: Missing 3-year-old returns home after five days

By Cassie Stricker
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Ramirez, a 3-year-old boy from Grimes County, returned to his Plantersville home with his mother, Araceli Nunez, five days after going missing on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Christopher chased the family dog into a wooded area on Wednesday and was found five miles away on Saturday. After being found and reunited with his mother, Christopher spent two nights at Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands before returning home.

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Bill Clinton admitted to hospital, spokesperson says

Former President Clinton was hospitalized in California on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. He is "on the mend, in good spirits and incredibly thankful," Urena said Thursday evening. This is a breaking story. Please check back for...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Plantersville, TX
County
Grimes County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Plantersville, TX
Crime & Safety
Grimes County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery

Comments / 0

Community Policy