Highlights: Crestview’s birthday girl helps Rebels dominating run continue

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped Heartland Christian 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-10) in high school volleyball action on Monday night.

Watch the video above to watch highlights of the game.

Of the 66 sets the Rebels have played this season, they have dropped just three.

Grace Auer tallied 10 kills, nine assists, two blocks, two aces and 10 digs for the Rebels.

Shelby Rambo added nine kills and three blocks.

On her 17th birthday, Lucy Montgomery finished with seven kills, 11 assists, two blocks, four aces and 11 digs.

Abbey Emch chipped in with five kills, four blocks and two aces. Kendra Greaves finished with 13 digs.

Heartland Christian was led by Emma Hall who had four kills, one block, two aces and 19 digs.

With the win, Crestview improves to 21-0 overall on the season.

Heartland Christian drops to 7-9 on the campaign.

The two teams will play again on Tuesday.

