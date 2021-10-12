CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Resigns, Issues Statement After Racist, Misogynistic & Homophobic Comments He Made While At ESPN Surface – Update

By Tom Tapp and Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rIyF_0cOJ5CZa00

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night, issuing the following statement which was posted on the team’s Twitter page:

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

His words came shortly after Gruden spoke with Raiders owner Mark Davis about his decision. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero called it “a swift and stunning fall” for one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Gruden has been under fire for the past few days over an email that was sent in 2011, when Gruden was working as a commentator for ESPN .

As players and owners were jockeying over a collective bargaining agreement, Gruden had an email exchange with Bruce Allen, an executive with the franchise now known as the Washington Football Team. “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” he wrote, according to the Wall Street Journal, invoking a staple of anti-Black imagery.

Asked about the email by the Journal, Gruden said it was “a horrible way of explaining” how upset he was about the labor talks, adding that he was “really sorry.” He issued an apology to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, saying, “I don’t have a racist bone in my body.” Amid the tense labor atmosphere of the time, Gruden said he had intended to use an expression he had used in the past, describing people who lie as having “rubber lips,” but instead took it “too far.”

Asked again about the comments just hours before he stepped down on Monday, Gruden said “I’ve learned a lot and, again, I’m not gonna rehash the event again. I think, uh, I feel really good about the things I’ve learned. I also feel really good about the things I stand for.”

The New York Times reported late Monday on other emails Gruden sent during his time at ESPN wherein he used misogynistic and homophobic language.

NYT:

Gruden’s messages were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others, while he was working for ESPN as a color analyst during “Monday Night Football,” the sports network’s weekly prime-time telecast of N.F.L. games. In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a “f*gg*t” and a “clueless anti football p*ssy” and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft “qu**rs,” a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014.

Now Gruden, who had a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, is walking away.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Bleacher Report

Report: 'Raiders Made No Immediate Suggestion' to Fire Jon Gruden for Racist Comment

While the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL are investigating head coach Jon Gruden's use of a racist trope when discussing NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email, the team "made no immediate suggestion that his job status was in any jeopardy," according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raider Nation#The Nfl Network#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times
Daily Mail

Raiders coach Jon Gruden insists he's 'not racist' and gets support from some players after 2011 email surfaced showing him using racist trope to describe union chief DeMaurice Smith

Jon Gruden again denied being a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of his decade-old email in which the longtime head coach used a racist trope to describe players' union chief DeMaurice Smith. Gruden apologized for his 'insensitive remarks' when asked about the...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy