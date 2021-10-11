COIN and 5 Other Crypto Stocks Seeing Gains as Bitcoin Approaches $60K

Crypto buffs cheer on Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) to do well, whether or not they hold any themselves. The coin is a litmus test for the entire industry, thanks to its size. All price momentum goes back to BTC in at least some minor way; when it’s up big, the whole asset class is thriving. Today, Bitcoin is preparing to battle it out with the $60,000 resistance level, and investors want to see it win. If Bitcoin can near its all-time high once more, that spells good times for anybody holding a coin or token. But even outside of crypto holders themselves, there are many crypto stocks that stand to gain from the action. In fact, many of those stocks are on the move today in anticipation of a Bitcoin price surge.