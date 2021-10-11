CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Marathon returning to April in 2022

By Mike Alongi
BOSTON ― After being held on Monday, the Boston Marathon will return to Patriots Day in 2022.

The Boston Athletic Association announced this summer that the next race will be taking place on April 18. The 126th Marathon will be the first race held on the Patriots Day date since 2019.

“Athletes from around the world strive to earn a place on the Boston Marathon start line each and every year,” said Tom Grilk, B.A.A. President and Chief Executive Officer. “The return to racing on the third Monday in April 2022 will certainly be one of the most highly-anticipated races in Boston Marathon history. Though we are in the initial planning stages for 2022, we hope the traditional race date will also be complemented by a more traditional field size.”

This year’s Boston Marathon was the first in race history to be held outside of April. More than 15,000 runners made the 26.2-mile journey on Monday. Benson Kipruto and Diana Chemtai Kipyogei of Kenya were the winners of the 125th Marathon. Massachusetts native Colin Bennie was the top American finisher in the men’s race, placing seventh with a finishing time of 2:11:26.

Marcel Hug and Manuela Schär of Switzerland cruised to victories in the men’s and women’s wheelchair division with respective times of 1:18:11 and 1:35:21.

Registration for the 2022 Boston Marathon will take place from Nov. 8-12.

