Florida State

Husband of slain Houston Instagram influencer found dead in Florida

By JAY R. JORDAN Houston Chronicle
Bradford Era
 5 days ago

(TNS) — The husband of slain Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey, a Warren County native, was found dead early Wednesday in Fort Myers, Florida, according to reports. U.S. Marshals confirmed to southwest Florida’s ABC 7 that Thomas Sharkey, the influencer’s widower who was accused in her killing and faced a murder charge, was found dead inside his daughter’s home. U.S. Marshals arrived at the residence to take Thomas Sharkey into custody, the station reported. Authorities with Lee County Sheriff’s Office told the station the man died of an apparent suicide.

