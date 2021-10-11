CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

USDA seeks applications for water, waste treatment in rural areas

By reporter01
Bradford Era
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it is accepting applications for grants to improve water treatment and waste disposal systems in rural areas. The applications are being accepted under the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program. The program helps small communities improve water and waste treatment facilities for households and businesses.

