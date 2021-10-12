Officials investigate American Canyon wildfire as possible arson

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – Crews responded to a grass fire burning in American Canyon on Monday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials posted to Twitter reporting the blaze in the area of the 4000 block of Newell Dr.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 132 acres and is currently 60% contained.

Cal Fire says that forward progress has been stopped.

Cal Fire is investigating the fire as a possible arson at this time. Deputies found a stolen car on fire near the scene.

A person was found nearby with burns on their body, sheriff’s officials say.

The person was taken into custody — Their identity and where the car was stolen from remains unknown at this time.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings which have since been lifted. However, American Canyon Road remains closed at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Smoke from this fire can be smelled in Oakland, according to the fire department.

Fire crews in Oakland, Berkeley, and Contra Costa have confirmed that those areas are clear and the smoke is coming from American Canyon.

Crews say the biggest challenge is the strong winds as we are under a Red Flag Warning.

