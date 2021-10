As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of 8073 Wisconsinites, according to the Department of Health Services. The state faces an ongoing rate of approximately 15 deaths per day, with the highest death tolls in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties. The United States as a whole has reached a count of approximately 713 thousand deaths from COVID.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO