Salman Khoshroo’s 3D Wool Sculptures Highlight the Fragility of Life

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». I was looking at the work in the exhibition Diane Simpson: Point of View, at JTT (September 9–November 13, 2021), when I realized that Diane Simpson, like Richard Hunt, who was also born in 1935, is not well known in New York, nor has either artist shown here regularly. Hunt, who had a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in 1971 — the first time the museum showcased sculpture by a modern Black artist — did not go on to become known in the New York art world. At present, Simpson, who earned her MFA at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1978, at the age of 43, had her first show in New York in 1980, and did not show again in the city for nearly 35 years, is not currently represented in the museum’s collection.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO