Salman Khoshroo’s 3D Wool Sculptures Highlight the Fragility of Life

By Amber Nelson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSculptures made of soft tufts of brightly-colored wool make up the latest series from Iranian artist Salman Khoshroo, a rumination on his experience with a case of COVID and the associated quarantine. “Weaving inanimate fibers into faces has brought me comfort and helped with overcoming my own experience of...

