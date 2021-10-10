How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over the Bills stadium?

It was one of those nights when everything that could have gone wrong did, plus a few little bonus mishaps that no one could have envisioned. For the Kansas City Chiefs, there was no end to the misery until the clock finally hit zero. All that could be said at the end of an evening when the skies dumped rain on Arrowhead, where the game was delayed more than an hour because of lightning, where Patrick Mahomes threw two picks and the Buffalo Bills waltzed away with a resounding 38-20 victory, was that it was just one of those games.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO