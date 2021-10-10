CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over the Bills stadium?

By Tim O'Shei, Stephen T. Watson The Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Niagara is smaller, older and poorer than nearly every other market in the National Football League. For anybody who has paid attention to pro football economics over the last few decades, this is a familiar refrain. The Buffalo Bills are recognized as one of the NFL’s small-market clubs, often in the same breath as Green Bay, New Orleans and Jacksonville. A Buffalo News analysis of census data illustrates the implications of those gaps as team officials seek public funding from New York State and Erie County to build a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

