Wickenburg, AZ

Tom and Sherry Hunt celebrate 40 years

By Editorials
Wickenburg Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom and Sherry Hunt (center) celebrated 40 years of marriage on Saturday by renewing their vows at their home in Wickenburg. The couple are known for owning and operating Anita's Cocina and being active community members. They have five grown children and 15 grandchildren, most of whom were there to celebrate with them. To commemorate the event, Tom presented Sherry with a ruby and diamond ring, and Sherry returned the favor by giving Tom a new crossbow.

wickenburgsun.com

