Las Vegas, NV

Strong winds pound Las Vegas, snow falling in mountains

By Lukas Eggen, Jonah Dylan
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas’ week started on a windy note, as temperatures dropped and Mount Charleston saw significant snowfall for the first time this fall. Wind gusts on Monday reached 60 miles per hour, meteorologist Todd Lericos said. Power outages are possible and the weather service warned drivers to watch out for fallen trees and power lines. A high-wind warning was in effect in the Las Vegas Valley and Mount Charleston through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

