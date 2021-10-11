Oldest known footprints of pre-humans identified in Crete

We present an updated time frame for the 30Â m thick late Miocene sedimentary Trachilos section from the island of Crete that contains the potentially oldest hominin footprints. The section is characterized by normal magnetic polarity. New and published foraminifera biostratigraphy results suggest an age of the section within the Mediterranean biozone MMi13d, younger than"‰~"‰6.4Â Ma. Calcareous nannoplankton data from sediments exposed near Trachilos and belonging to the same sub-basin indicate deposition during calcareous nannofossil biozone CN9bB, between 6.023 and 6.727Â Ma. By integrating the magneto- and biostratigraphic data we correlate the Trachilos section with normal polarity Chron C3An.1n, between 6.272 and 6.023Â Ma. Using cyclostratigraphic data based on magnetic susceptibility, we constrain the Trachilos footprints age at"‰~"‰6.05Â Ma, roughly 0.35Â Ma older than previously thought. Some uncertainty remains related to an inaccessible interval of"‰~"‰8Â m section and the possibility that the normal polarity might represent the slightly older Chron C3An.2n. Sediment accumulation rate and biostratigraphic arguments, however, stand against these points and favor a deposition during Chron C3An.1n.

