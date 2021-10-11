CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldest known footprints of pre-humans identified in Crete

Cover picture for the articleFootprints left by pre-humans, dating back at least six million years ago has been identified by researchers on the island of Crete. The discovery was made by an international team led by the University of Tübingen, where researchers found footprints in fossilised beach sediments near the Cretan village of Trachilos in 2017.

#Uppsala University#University Of Crete#Human Evolution#Footprints#Cretan#Scientific Reports#Greek#Graecopithecus#Trachilos
