CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A Confession | Vic Slick |

By Vic Slick on
kolafm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer ‘Dancing with the Stars’ host Tom Bergeron made a confession regarding his time while hosting the show. Tom was abruptly fired last year and replace by Tyra Banks. So what did he have to say? Read more of the story here.

www.kolafm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bergeron
Person
Tyra Banks
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Adele’s Dueling Vogue Covers Couldn’t Be More Different — Especially Her Hair

Can you hear the trumpets heralding her arrival? Adele is back — with a vengeance, with an album, and with two simultaneous Vogue covers. Just days after global landmarks were illuminated with cryptic projections of the number 30, the “Hello” singer dropped her social media bomb: a video teaser for a new single, from upcoming album 30. To further celebrate the major return, both British Vogue and U.S. Vogue dropped sister issues with her on the cover, and the only thing better than her revealing, intimate interview, are the accompanying shoots' beauty looks. Adele’s Vogue cover hair, in particular, is worth screenshotting, saving, pinning, printing — the ‘80s-esque height and volume is one definitely worth recreating as soon as possible.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Please Stop Sending Her Videos of Impersonator Jamie Costa

One actor hoping to showcase his talents as a Robin Williams impersonator has caused quite the stir among fans of the late comic on the internet — but his resurgence has inadvertently stirred up some feelings of grief in the actor’s family too. When fans began sending actor Jamie Costa’s recent test reel as the late Robin Williams to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, it triggered a lot of emotions — and Zelda is asking those fans to please stop.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
talesbuzz.com

Who is the richest RHOBH star and how did she get her money?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rank as one of the richest franchises in the group and certainly take the top spot for most glamorous. The RHOBH women are always dressed in designer duds and couture, and they don’t go anywhere without their glam squads- -who are often flown business class when they accompany the women on their cast trips to exotic locations worldwide.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris. Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy