A Confession | Vic Slick

Can you hear the trumpets heralding her arrival? Adele is back — with a vengeance, with an album, and with two simultaneous Vogue covers. Just days after global landmarks were illuminated with cryptic projections of the number 30, the “Hello” singer dropped her social media bomb: a video teaser for a new single, from upcoming album 30. To further celebrate the major return, both British Vogue and U.S. Vogue dropped sister issues with her on the cover, and the only thing better than her revealing, intimate interview, are the accompanying shoots' beauty looks. Adele’s Vogue cover hair, in particular, is worth screenshotting, saving, pinning, printing — the ‘80s-esque height and volume is one definitely worth recreating as soon as possible.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO