Murals Bring Extra Vibrancy to McKinney
One thing everyone does when they visit a destination is to snap photos to both take home memories and share the fun they had with friends and family. A natural draw for photo backdrops are murals, and McKinney's mural collection is growing by leaps and bounds, with more planned in the near future. McKinney's historic district is where the vast majority of the murals, most of which are located outdoors, can be found. Below are just a few of these wonderful pieces of art found in McKinney.www.visitmckinney.com
