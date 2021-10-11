CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Murals Bring Extra Vibrancy to McKinney

By Beth Shumate, Visit McKinney Communications Manager
visitmckinney.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing everyone does when they visit a destination is to snap photos to both take home memories and share the fun they had with friends and family. A natural draw for photo backdrops are murals, and McKinney's mural collection is growing by leaps and bounds, with more planned in the near future. McKinney's historic district is where the vast majority of the murals, most of which are located outdoors, can be found. Below are just a few of these wonderful pieces of art found in McKinney.

www.visitmckinney.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bham Now

“Brushstrokes of possibility”—Live HealthSmart Alabama murals bring new life to Kingston community

Live HealthSmart Alabama, a UAB initiative brought to you by The Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center, has just added some bright pops of color to the Kingston neighborhood. From murals and play areas to micro-mobility centers, check out how Live HealthSmart Alabama and Blank Space Birmingham came together to create these community-centered projects that will last a lifetime.
ALABAMA STATE
Houston Chronicle

New mural about Houston civil rights leader brings life to an old tunnel

Unless you are a truck driver who disregards low-clearance signs, traveling through the old tunnel on North Main Street near Hardy Yards is likely an uneventful experience. The people behind a new 3,000-square foot mural at the tunnel’s entrance hope to change that. Officials unveiled the $30,000 artwork Saturday during...
HOUSTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Director's Column: Halloween activities in McKinney

The beginning of fall is upon us! The season started on a high note with the city’s signature Oktoberfest event in Downtown McKinney. The family-friendly event attracted thousands, and we want to thank everyone who joined in the fun. As we near Halloween, the McKinney Fire Marshal’s Office wants to...
MCKINNEY, TX
KVUE

New Austin mural brings attention to poverty in farming communities

AUSTIN, Texas — A mural with a message will be unveiled on Saturday afternoon. The mural, by Austin artist and community art advocate Jonathan “J” Muzac, is at the Wheatsville Food Co-op's Guadalupe Street location. It features three female cocoa farmers and is part of an effort to bring attention...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Art#Hippie#The Pantry Restaurant#Cadillac Pizza Pub
visitmississippi.org

Mississippi Murals

The art and culture of Mississippi is most often associated with the legacy of music and the culinary traditions of the region, but there is more to Mississippi. Travelers in the Magnolia State can find a glimpse into the past or hopes for the future painted on walls, streets, and even utility boxes in communities throughout the state.
VISUAL ART
FMX 94.5

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
austincountynewsonline.com

Chaos In Texas As Employees Fired For Refusing To Get Vaxxed Demand Their Jobs Back

Things are getting very confusing in Texas. Shortly after governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning the vaccine mandates by any employer, which in turn was followed by several prominent Texas corporations – such as IBM, American Air, Southwest – saying they would snub the EO and back Biden on shots, we’ve reach a point where some employers side with the governor, others side with the president, meanwhile employees have no idea what they have to do (or not do), while yet another group of (former) employees that was fired for refusing to comply with the mandates is now trying to get their jobs back.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

A former governor was buried in Louisiana. Against family wishes, his wife moved his body and had it cremated.

For about 10 weeks, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards lay buried in a Baton Rouge cemetery. For Trina Edwards, his 43-year-old widow, that was far too long. “I would go out there and I would try to walk out to the graveside, and I just couldn’t make myself get out of the car. I just hated it,” she recalled in a radio interview on Monday. “So I just decided that I wanted to bring him back home.”
LOUISIANA STATE
culturemap.com

McKinney Wine & Music Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The McKinney Wine & Music Festival is back for its fifth year, featuring two days of live music and wine. The festival will feature 30 local and national award-winning wineries.
MCKINNEY, TX
New Country 99.1

Colorado Home Has Great Views and is Selling For Less Than $125k

As we all have seen, the housing market in Colorado can be a bit pricey. According to Realtor, the median home selling prices in the three Colorado metropolitan areas are:. The average selling price between the three metro areas is half a million dollars. This may seem discouraging for those looking to purchase a home and live a Colorado lifestyle. However, there are some homes in the state that are selling well below the median prices in the three metro areas of Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ReporterHerald.com

Hickory Village mobile home park sells to Utah buyer

Hickory Village mobile home park sold for $23.3 million to a Utah-based owner and operator of mobile home parks. Wheat Ridge-based Hickory Village MHP LLC sold the property to Hickory Village Colorado LLC on Oct. 6 for $23.3 million, according to Larimer County property records. News reports said residents of...
UTAH STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Chuluota Wilderness Area has quiet, pristine wilderness in Seminole County

Amid the trials presented by the sometimes busy, stressful nuances of everyday life, sometimes the simplest joys come from escaping into nature for an hour or two. The 625-acre Chuluota Wilderness Area, one of nine Seminole County lands with such a designation, offers peace of mind for visitors seeking hiking, cycling or equestrian opportunities. Set along a dead-end road east of Chuluota and ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy