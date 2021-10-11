CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest, Pilot Union: No Sickout. But, Really, Union Members, Like Many Americans, Do Oppose Mandates

Cover picture for the article(Dallas, TX) — Southwest Airlines and its pilots union are denying there’s a sickout over the coronavirus vaccine mandate. The Dallas-based low fare air carrier says bad weather and air traffic control problems caused major delays and cancellations Monday and last weekend. The Southwest Airlines Pilot Association said Saturday pilots were not involved in any official or unofficial job actions. Southwest said last week it would require employee vaccinations due to White House rules on federal contractors.

