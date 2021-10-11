CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Governor Bans COVID Vaccine Mandates

Cover picture for the article(Austin, TX) — Coronavirus vaccine mandates are now banned in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday afternoon saying “no entity” could require employees or consumers to get the inoculation. It goes into effect immediately. Abbott is also asking the Texas Legislature to pass a law banning vaccine mandates. Multiple Texas hospitals fired workers for not getting the shot. North Texas-based Southwest Airlines is also in a fight with its pilots union over vaccine requirements.

