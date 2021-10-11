CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

EU IVDR Implementation Woes Could Severely Limit Cancer Companion Test, Precision Therapy Access

By Turna Ray
precisiononcologynews.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – The lack of clarity in the European Parliament's regulation on in vitro diagnostic medical devices slated to take effect next year may significantly disrupt oncologists' ability to access companion diagnostics they rely on to prescribe cancer treatments to patients, industry observers are cautioning. UK-headquartered health technology firm...

www.precisiononcologynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
precisiononcologynews.com

Geneseeq Genomic Testing to Support Zai Lab Precision Oncology Drug Development, Access Plans

NEW YORK – Geneseeq Technology and Zai Lab on Wednesday said they're working together to advance precision cancer drugs and companion diagnostics in China. Shanghai-based Zai Lab markets the PARP inhibitor niraparib (GlaxoSmithKline's Zejula) for ovarian cancer and the kinase inhibitor ripretinib (Deciphera's Qinlock) for gastro-intestinal stromal tumors in China. The company has also licensed several investigational precision oncology treatments for development and commercialization in greater China, including Mirati's KRAS G12C inhibitor adagrasib; Cullinan Oncology's EGFR inhibitor CLN-081; and two drugs from Turning Point Therapeutics, the MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor TPX-0022 and the ROS1/TRK/ALK inhibitor repotrectinib.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Prostate Cancer#The European Parliament#Ivdr#The European Commission#Medtech Europe
The Independent

Jack Ma: Billionaire Alibaba founder who disappeared amid China crackdown re-emerges in Hong Kong

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile following China’s crackdown on his businesses, was reportedly spotted in Hong Kong recently.The co-founder of Alibaba group is currently staying in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Ma met at least “a few” business associates over meals last week, the sources said.One such report also appeared in Hong Kong’s The Standard earlier this month. It had said that Ma was in the city on 1 October. The billionaire owns at least one luxury property in the former British colony where several of his business operations take place....
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Cancer
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added Another 5 Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The list of places the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you avoid has been growing regularly since the summer. The CDC's list categorizes countries into four groups from Level 1 to Level 4. It recommends you avoid travel to any country or territory listed as Level 4 due to the high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
TRAVEL
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are ‘immoral’ and ‘unfair’, says WHO chief

Distributing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in some countries while inoculations across Africa lag is “immoral,” according to the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO). The increasing use of boosters is “immoral, unfair and unjust and it has to stop,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told CNN’s Becky Anderson...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The New York Times

FDA Panel Recommends a Moderna Booster for Many Americans

A man receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in Philadelphia on May 10, 2021. (Rachel Wisniewski/The New York Times) A key advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Thursday to recommend a booster shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for many of the vaccine’s recipients, at least six months after a second dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Here’s a conservative case for the limited implementation of COVID vaccine passports

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, at least 171 millon people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Of these individuals, 2,063 (0.0012 percent, or about one in 83,000) are known to have later died while being infected. But even this extremely low number understates the protective value of vaccines, because more than 20 percent of these vaccinated individuals were asymptomatic upon their death. And notwithstanding sensationally reported anecdotes involving young vaccinated people succumbing to the disease, 87 percent of the fully vaccinated Americans who’ve died from COVID-19 were aged 65 or older. As a recent Heritage Foundation analysis showed, the average fully vaccinated American is more likely to die from drowning, being shot, or choking on food than from COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy