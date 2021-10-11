CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals put OL Jackson Carman, RB Samaje Perine on COVID list

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 3 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals on Monday put rookie offensive lineman Jackson Carman and backup running back Samaje Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It's unclear if the duo tested positive for the virus. It's also unclear if they're vaccinated. Players are not required to go on COVID reserve as close contacts if they're vaccinated.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Samaje Perine Waiver Wire Week 5: Fantasy analysis for Bengals RB

As fantasy football managers scouring the waiver wire with Week 5 on the horizon, players like Cincinnati Bengals RB Samaje Perine have become an intriguing name. Injuries on the depth chart could force him into a more prominent role. As waiver wire claims continue to be submitted for Week 5, should Perine be amongst the players targeted in fantasy football this week?
NFL
Daily Herald

Bengals RB Mixon misses practice, status for Sunday unclear

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't practice Wednesday and is day to day with an ankle sprain. Coach Zac Taylor said he wanted to see Mixon at full speed on Thursday before he can make a judgment about his fitness for Cincinnati's (3-1) game against the Green Bay Packers (3-1) on Sunday.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Dave Lapham talks about Jackson Carman’s performance thus far

Jackson Carman has started two games in his young career while Xavier Su’a-Filo has been injured. Carman got his first start against the Steelers, and the Cincinnati Bengals snapped Pittsburgh’s streak of 75 straight games with a sack. His second start was four days later against the Jacksonville Jaguars. All...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Bengals RB Joe Mixon “Week To Week”

The injury bug has hit Joe Mixon once again. The Bengals running back is dealing with a low-grade ankle sprain “that will leave him week to week,” reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (via Twitter). While Schefter’s tweet seems to indicate that Mixon won’t be in the lineup on Sunday against the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Green Bay Packers#Rb Joe Mixon#Acl#Field Level Media
profootballnetwork.com

Joe Mixon Injury Update: Can Mixon or Samaje Perine be trusted in Week 5?

With news that Joe Mixon suffered a low-grade ankle injury on Sunday, all eyes are turning to his near-term playing potential, as well as whether backup Samaje Perine should be a top-three waiver add in fantasy football. Joe Mixon is both undervalued and injury-prone. Few running backs divide the fantasy...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 5: Samaje Perine, Hunter Renfrow among top free agent pickups

Monday Night Football usually produces at least one notable performance that catches the eyes of fantasy football owners, and this week we got two, as Hunter Renfrow and Jared Cook each made cases to have permanent homes on rosters. Both will be among the top Week 5 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, but neither will be the most coveted. That honor belongs to handcuff RBs Damien Williams and Samaje Perine and sleeper QB Trey Lance…we think. All three backups seemed poised to start in Week 5 and possibly beyond around mid-afternoon Monday, but after new reports surfaced about the health of starters David Montgomery, Joe Mixon, and Jimmy Garoppolo, we’re not so sure. Either way, these guys will, at the very least, be picked up after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dave Lapham Shares Thoughts on Jackson Carman's Performance After Two Starts

Jackson Carman has made back-to-back starts at right guard. The 21-year-old has had his ups and downs, but Dave Lapham praised the rookie following the Bengals' win over the Jaguars. "I think he's made significant strides since the early stages of training camp," Lapham said on his podcast. "He's lost...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Samaje Perine turns in solid outing with Joe Mixon ailing

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine did not get off to a very good start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Perine, who got the start because of an ankle injury suffered by Joe Mixon in the Week 4 win over Jacksonville, had just two jobs: Run the ball, and protect quarterback Joe Burrow.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Damien Williams, Samaje Perine highlight Week 5 waivers

Welcome to the Week 5 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. With a handful of injuries already cratering our best-laid plans, we'll sift through every position to find immediate production while also prepping for the beginning of byes in Week 6. As a refresher, The Drop List consists...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Week 5 Fantasy Busts: Samaje Perine, Miles Sanders among those with usage, matchup worries

Busts are always a part of fantasy football, and 2021 has been no different. Whether it’s because a player loses opportunities, gets injured, faces tough matchups, or is just due for a cold spell, there are a number of reasons they can fall flat in your lineups. Identifying possible busts is paramount and can help prevent you from having disastrous weeks — or at very least prepare you for them if you have no choice. We’ve picked out potential Week 5 fantasy busts at every position, such as Miles Sanders and Samaje Perine, so you know who to be leery of when making start ’em, sit ’em decisions.
NFL
USA Today

Bengals teammates love what they're seeing from rookie Jackson Carman

Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Jackson Carman didn’t have the hottest start to his NFL career this summer. Carman arrived as a guy billed as a possible starter in front of Joe Burrow but quickly spiraled into “developmental” territory, going so far as to sit third on the depth chart at his position. Even fourth-rounder D’Ante Smith was higher on the depth chart.
NFL
chatsports.com

Two Bengals placed on reserve/COVID-19 list after playing Sunday

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cincinnati Bengals have placed offensive lineman Jackson Carman and running back Samaje Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list after playing against the Green Bay Packers just one day ago. Carman, who started at right guard, played all 67 offensive snaps for the Bengals on Sunday while Perine played 41.
NFL
chatsports.com

Semaje Perine, who scored TD Sunday vs. Packers, placed Monday on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Update: Running back Semaje Perine, who had his first receiving touchdown as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, was placed Monday on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with guard Jackson Carman. From The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway via Twitter:. Earlier: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's sixth consecutive completion was a 4-yard...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy