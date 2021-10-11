CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Regent Dean Alford pleads guilty in racketeering scheme, headed to prison

By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Albany Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — A former member of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents has pleaded guilty to racketeering and has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Dean Alford, who resigned from the board in 2019, admitted he took part in a scheme in which he sold fake accounts receivable invoices. In a common business practice known as “factoring,” businesses may sell their accounts receivable to a third party at a discount.

