The Visibility Factor: Break Through Your Fears, Stand in Your Own Power and Become the Authentic Leader You Were Meant to Be

“For I, the Lord your God, hold you in my right hand; it is I who say to you, ‘Fear not, I am the one who helps you.’”: Isaiah 41: 13. It is my firm belief that nothing happens to us that does not have a purpose in God’s plans. Wherever we are God has put us there at that particular time, place, and moment. This was reinforced to me about two weeks ago. I was sitting in my family room, looking out at our back porch. A blue jay caught my attention. He had tried to get into a sack of peanuts that I keep there to feed the squirrels. Blue jays often take advantage of this food as well. His neck was caught in one of the ties that secure the sack. The more he backed up, the tighter the string became. I tried to loosen it and could not. I went into the kitchen and picked up my scissors. As I looked at this poor struggling bird, there was a look of sheer terror as I bent down. But as soon as the string was cut loose, the blue jay rapidly took flight and escaped into a tree. Many times since, this image has come to mind and I have wondered what to make of it. Finally, it is much clearer to me.

