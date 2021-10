Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) A full closure of I-495 South (Capital Beltway Outer Loop) at I-66 is planned during the overnight hours Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10, for continued bridge beam installation at the I-66/I-495 Interchange. Traffic will be detoured around the closure via I-66 West and Nutley Street. The 495 Express Lanes South will also be closed, as will the ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South and several 495 Express Lanes ramps.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO