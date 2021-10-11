CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singularity: Second Edition

Cover picture for the articleThis novel from father-and-son writing team Jayme A. Oliveira Filho and Jayme S. Alencar is a science fiction adventure that chronicles a family’s multi-generational quest to save humankind from a planet decimated by global warming by finding a way to colonize the stars. Set in the near future, the story...

