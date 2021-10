NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey hero and his flight crew helped U.S. troops end the war in Afghanistan. CBS2’s Kristine Johnson recently spoke with them about what they went through that day, and got exclusive access inside a military plane just like the one from the refugee rescue. “Eight hundred people on your jet? Holy cow.” You may not have heard that radio transmission, but you’ve likely seen the now-iconic photo onboard a Air Force C-17 aircraft. Afghan refugees were packed in so tight, no one shifted during takeoff or landing. “We’re getting ready to do a normal mission, and it turned...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO