Atmore, AL

Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Alabama High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 4-10)?

By Regan Dickson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 4-10 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 18. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email regan@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.

