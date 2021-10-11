Norman Lee Melton
Norman Lee Melton, age 86, of Ellenboro, North Carolina, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Hospice of The Carolina Foothills. Norman was born on April 2, 1935, in Rutherford County, and was a son of the late N.C. and Ola Murray Melton. He was a graduate of Ellenboro High School in the Class of 1953, and received a degree in Textile Management from Cleveland Community College. Norman was a longtime member of Corinth Baptist Church and he enjoyed traveling with church league softball in years past.www.thedigitalcourier.com
