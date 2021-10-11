Sheet Pan Egg-in-a-Hole
A breakfast classic made even easier. Do you know what breakfast never fails to impress? Eggs-in-a-hole! And why shouldn’t it? It’s like a complete delicious breakfast in one adorable little package. Maybe the success is based on its simplicity – after all, a runny egg has no better companion than a piece of toast! Here we’ve simplified it even more because now you don’t have to stand over a hot stove to make it. Go ahead and make six at once in the oven with our Sheet Pan Egg-in-a-Hole. (And we went ahead and threw in some bacon too. What’s breakfast without bacon?)12tomatoes.com
