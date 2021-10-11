CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock Looks Solid Ahead of Earnings

Cover picture for the articleWednesday marks the beginning of earnings season, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) , BlackRock (BLK) and others. We looked at JPM the other day. We looked at BLK on July 12, ahead of earnings, so let's do it again. In this updated daily bar chart of BLK, below, we can see...

realmoney.thestreet.com

investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
Street.Com

UnitedHealth Group Shares Are on the Move Up

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) were soaring higher on a Q3 beat of earnings and the raising of their guidance. We favored the upside in our April 23 review of the stock but let's check on things again. In this daily bar chart of UNH, below, we can see that...
Street.Com

This Portfolio Manager Says That Earnings Are 'Looking Pretty Good'

The market is rallying on Thursday, Oct. 14. TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that this rally comes a day after a faster-than-expected reading for September inflation in the United States, which returned to a 13-year high, and minutes detailing the Fed's aim of tapering the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this year, and investors now how a much-clearer picture of both the macroeconomic backdrop and the central bank's likely reaction.
Street.Com

3 Utilities for Safe and Growing Dividends

As the S&P 500 has nearly doubled off its bottom last year, it has become especially challenging for income-oriented investors to identify stocks with attractive dividends and reasonable valuationsThe utility sector has become interesting lately, as it has incurred a ~10% correction in the last month due to fears of higher inflation in the future ...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Street.Com

Advanced Micro Devices Is Leading the Semi Industry Higher

One Real Money subscriber asked me what I liked in the semiconductor space in light of the good numbers from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) today. I decided to check out Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) . In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that prices made a correction...
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: UPS, PayPal, UnitedHealth

Stocks powered higher Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off accelerating inflation signals, as well as a hawkish Federal Reserve, ahead of a busy slate of bank and blue-chip earnings. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:. 1. United Parcel Service | Increase 3.9%. Shares of United...
Street.Com

UPS Stock Rises on Stifel Upgrade Ahead of Holiday Season

Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report edged higher Thursday after Stifel analyst upgraded the package delivery giant to buy from hold and raised its price target, citing the outlook for a solid peak season. "UPS may become more than just a...
Street.Com

Paychex Continues Its Long-Term Bullish Trend

When we reviewed the charts of Paychex (PAYX) on Oct. 5 we wrote that "Hold longs, but raise stops to $106 from $102. We should reach our $125 target early in the fourth quarter." Let's check in again and see how the rally is progressing. In the updated daily bar...
Street.Com

Agco's Charts Show Signs of Improvement

We last reviewed the charts and indicators of Agco Corp. ( AGCO) back on March 23 and wrote at that time, "The charts and indicators of AGCO are pointed up with $152 and then $172 as new price targets. AGCO could show independent price strength over the next few weeks but I would not rule out a sideways consolidation before renewed gains as weakness in the broader market could turn buyers less aggressive." Prices stalled out in late April just above our $152 target and then turned lower in May as the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 suffered bouts of weakness.
Street.Com

Goldman Bullish on Nike, 3M and Other Stocks With Pricing Power

Goldman Sachs says that if fears of stagflation continue to grow, stocks with pricing power will likely thrive. It lists a slew of names, including Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report, Philip Morris (PM) - Get Philip Morris International Inc. Report, 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report and Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report.
Street.Com

Domino's Shares Lower as Q3 Revenue Lags Estimates

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report shares fell on Thursday after the titanic pizza chain reported third-quarter revenue and U.S. same-store sales that lagged expectations. Profit at the Ann Arbor, Mich., chain came in at $120.4 million, or $3.24 a share, up from $99.1 million, or $2.49...
TheStreet

Stocks Surge as Solid Earnings Offset Inflation Concern

Stocks powered higher Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off accelerating inflation signals, as well as a hawkish Federal Reserve, ahead of a busy slate of bank and blue-chip earnings. At last check the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 494 points, or 1.44%, to 34,872, while the S&P 500 advanced...
Street.Com

Morgan Stanley Beats on Record Investment, Asset Management Gains

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings thanks to record performances in the bank's investment banking and assert management groups. Morgan Stanley said it earned $3.7 billion in the third quarter, or $1.98 a share, vs. $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share...
MarketWatch

Dow finishes more than 500 points higher after strong earnings

Stocks ended sharply higher Thursday, lifted by a strong start to earnings season, including largely upbeat results from big banks and a pair of Dow components. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 534 points, or 1.6%, to finish near 34,912, according to preliminary figures. Gains for the blue-chip gauge were led by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 7.4%, and UnitedHealth Group Inc., up 4.2%, after reporting results. The S&P 500 advanced advanced around 74 points, or 1.7%, to end near 4,438 , while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 252 points, or 1.7%, to close near 14,823. Share of Bank of America jumped 4.5%, while Morgan Stanley added 2.5% after beating estimates.
Street.Com

This Market Is the Bulls' to Lose

The market did a great job of building on the upbeat action that developed following the consumer price index numbers and Fed minutes on Wednesday. All the indexes gapped up to start the day and then barely pulled back. The buying did slow later in the day, but it was the first time the S&P 500 had a gap-up open and a close at the highs in a very long time.
Street.Com

Attention Dip Buyers: Take Your Profits

If you've been a dip buyer of late, I'd say today is the day to take profits. If not today, then early tomorrow. Fades have come hard at the end of the day when they do come. Yesterday, we didn't have one, so it was a nice change, but a lot of the tech momentum names I've followed are either up hard for the third straight day or getting really extended.
