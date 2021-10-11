BlackRock Looks Solid Ahead of Earnings

We last reviewed the charts and indicators of Agco Corp. ( AGCO) back on March 23 and wrote at that time, "The charts and indicators of AGCO are pointed up with $152 and then $172 as new price targets. AGCO could show independent price strength over the next few weeks but I would not rule out a sideways consolidation before renewed gains as weakness in the broader market could turn buyers less aggressive." Prices stalled out in late April just above our $152 target and then turned lower in May as the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 suffered bouts of weakness.

INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO