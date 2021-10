We lost another hard-fought battle on Saturday morning, falling to Avon 19-25. Griffitts returned from an injury and had a great day running the football, scoring on a heroic dive to the pylon on fourth down and again on an inside run. Dunn connected with Grace and Hall, but his favorite target was tight end Ruggles, who added a third score through the air. The offense drove down the field within the final minutes of the game and had an opportunity to take the lead within the final seconds but could not convert.

