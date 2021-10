Thursday was one of those days in the market that bulls will love and bears will hate. The bulls will love it, because the indexes were up so much. And the beloved tech stocks caught a bid, after being so unloved for a month. The bears will nitpick that upside volume was on 77% of total volume and that many stocks closed off the high of the day. They will also cite the resistance right here with the 50-day moving average on the S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO