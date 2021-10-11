BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda clothes collection is live now
An expansive BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda clothes collection is live now for purchases at the BlackMilk website. The Australian fashion company ships worldwide, so go as wild as your finances will allow! Per its banner, the BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda collection pulls from Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, and Breath of the Wild for its clothes. (So basically the 2D and handheld games can drop dead.) The clothing line includes various shirts, dresses, jackets, shorts, leggings, pants, a hoodie, and even a Zelda robe.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
