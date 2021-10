FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – (Wire reports) The Ole Miss men's golf team finished day one at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday in second amongst 10 of the best programs in the country. The team's score of 285 saw them finish 3-under par, seven strokes behind host Arkansas. The Rebels ended strong on the 18th hole with four out of the five golfers making birdie on the final hole. The four-stroke swing catapulted Ole Miss from sixth to second on the team leaderboard, giving the Rebels momentum going into tomorrow's round.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO