East Central Illinois Legacy Project: Mohegan Sachem Mahomet Weyonomon

In East Central Illinois, we are on the lands of the Peoria, Kaskaskia, Piankashaw, Wea, Miami, Mascoutin, Odawa, Sauk, Mesquaki, Kickapoo, Potawatomi, Ojibwe, and Chickasaw Nations. Although it has not been recorded that Natives lived on land in Champaign County because of its marshy qualities, the tribes nearby surely hunted on the land before it was cultivated to become some of the best farmland in the United States.