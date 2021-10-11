CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court v. reality

By Maureen Dowd
Indiana Gazette
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Ordinarily staid and silent Supreme Court justices have become whirling dervishes of late, spinning madly to rebut the idea that Americans are beginning to regard the court as a dangerous cabal of partisan hacks. They need not fret and wring their hands. No one is beginning to think...

Related
Washington Post

Biden’s Supreme Court commission successfully removes pie from sky

President Biden’s Supreme Court reform commission appears to have served its purpose: to delay and take the sting out of a politically divisive issue — court-packing — until emotions can calm down. The commission began releasing its work product late Thursday, publishing a series of draft materials. The materials don’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says court changed rules so justices speak one at a time because the women were interrupted at twice the rate of the men

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that the Supreme Court had implemented a new system of oral arguments because the men were talking over the women too much. During virtual oral arguments of the pandemic, the high court implemented a system where justices were each given a turn to ask questions in order of seniority. Before that, justices asked questions in a free-for-all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Two Conservative members of Biden's Supreme Court packing commission quit while members are STILL split over whether to add more justices to the bench

President Biden's bipartisan commission studying potential ways to change the Supreme Court lost two of its conservative members on Friday, even as it remained split on the idea of court packing. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and Jack Goldsmith,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Supreme Court commission talks positively of shorter terms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released a first look at its review, a draft report that is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but also speaks approvingly of term limits for justices. The 36-member bipartisan commission, largely composed of academics, has been studying court […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It's just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time. Here are some questions and answers about the law and its path through the courts.HOW EXACTLY DID TEXAS' LAW...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden government to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it would ask the Supreme Court to block a ban on most abortions in Texas, in the latest stage of a national battle over reproductive rights. Biden's administration has vowed to fight the Texas ban, citing its interest in upholding Americans' constitutional rights.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Experts hesitant on reforming US Supreme Court

A White House commission on reforming the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court said Thursday that proposals to add more justices could undermine its legitimacy, but favored setting term limits for justices. US President Joe Biden ordered a study of the high court in April amid pressure from supporters to address the increased politicization in the selection process for the nine-judge panel, which arguably has led to its six-to-three tilt in favor of conservatives. One proposal was to increase the number of justices to conceivably allow Biden or another president to better balance the court's political tilt, as well as give it greater capacity to hear cases. A second proposal was to end the lifetime appointments to the court in favor of a maximum term of 12 or 18 years to prevent either Democrats or Republicans from capturing the high court and to ensure a regular replenishment, as some justices in the past have served three decades or more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Waning Trust in the Supreme Court and a Divided Public on Abortion Converge

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. When the Supreme Court Justices settled in this morning to hear arguments on the technical merits of a case involving a Kentucky law banning a medical procedure used in second-trimester abortions, the implications stretched far beyond the commonwealth and the narrow case about appellate power.
CONGRESS & COURTS

