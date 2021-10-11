CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Motherhood and the future

By Kathryn Lopez
Indiana Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The decision to have children has always struck me as an essentially selfish one: You choose, out of a desire for fulfillment or self-betterment or curiosity or boredom or baby-mania or peer pressure, to bring a new human into this world. And it has never seemed more selfish than today.”

www.indianagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

5 Reasons Narcissistic Parents "Replace" Their Children

Parents high in narcissism may need people for their "narcissistic supply"; sometimes, their child might not meet their needs. Narcissistic parents often cannot cope with complex relationships and may "replace" the child as they enter adolescence and early adulthood. Being rejected and replaced can cause deep-rooted insecurities, as well as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile. The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Conversation U.S.

What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

Holidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is family estrangement? Family estrangement occurs when at least one family member intentionally distances themselves from at least one other family member because of a negative relationship – or the perception of one. Research suggests that at least 27% of adults experience family estrangement that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
femalefirst.co.uk

Exclusive: Myleene Klass discusses motherhood, social media, eye condition myopia and more

"My kids understand that their mother is famous but they don't know why. I'm just their Mum." In the second part of our exclusive interview with Myleene Klass, the former pop star turned entrepreneur talks about her relationship with her three children Ava, Hero and Apollo, the power and threat posed by social media and the future of TV talent shows.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

Jumping Corporate Ship Into a Sea of Freelance Motherhood

Before entering the real world of parenting, I had this grand idea of being the working mom. Be part of a power couple that could bring in the big bucks while raising a child. Do it all. Simple! Easy! Boom!. Of course, the reality is always a bitch. Daycare cost...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
MySanAntonio

What Motherhood Taught Me About Perfecting a Business Pitch

I’ve worn many different hats in my lifetime: Silicon Valley tech executive, business founder, single mom and CEO, but no matter the role, effective communication is a skill that proves its worth in any setting. In 2011, when I left my career as a high-level executive in corporate America to start my own company, SupportPay, all while raising a child as a single mother, I no longer had time to sugarcoat things. Whether it was a strategy to get the attention of investors or the reasoning behind why my daughter couldn’t have her friend stay the night, I learned quickly how valuable succinct and to-the-point messaging can be. It was this honest, straightforward mindset that ultimately helped me master a business pitch. After all, in this fast-paced world, where there is always another meeting to get to and another email to read, summarizing what my company is all about and shaping that conversation to fit a one-, three- or five-minute pitch is how I managed to secure critical funding.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pghcitypaper.com

Black-led community spotlight: LaToya Hamm Wilson of Motherhood Redefined

For many, the joys of motherhood are hard to put into words. But that isn’t always the story for new mothers and parents. Postpartum depression is a reality for many, and it’s important to help them understand that it doesn’t mean they’re “bad parents” or not fit to be caretakers. A local program that began during the pandemic is aiming to help new mothers through those unfamiliar times when they most need support.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Women And Men
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
romper.com

Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Driving The “Struggle Bus” Of Motherhood

If ever you need proof — and these days, who doesn’t? — that all those gag reflex-inducing, life-affirming aphorisms might have a grain of truth to them, just follow Jennifer Garner’s Instagram. She doesn’t pretend to be perfect. Or all-knowing. But amidst the chaos and fear, the toxic politics surrounding masking and vaccines, she unabashedly strives to put a little joy out into the world, and we’re here for it.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Miami Herald

‘Scratch’ cake, Ollie the Alligator, lots of laughs: Memories of motherhood bring me joy

It amazes me how one human heart has the capacity to love, and love, and love, and still love some more. I thought about the topic of love and the ability of the heart to enlarge itself to love even more, as I texted one of my granddaughters on her birthday. I am the mother of two sons, who gave me five granddaughters and a grandson. And my granddaughters have given me three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. I am not ashamed to tell anyone who will listen — I am truly a blessed woman.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Gushes Over Son Rennie, 7 Mos. & Motherhood: ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Katharine McPhee revealed the ‘heart explosion’ she felt after giving birth to her son in February 2021 while chatting in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. Katharine McPhee is clearly smitten with her 7-month-old son, Rennie David Foster, and she didn’t hold back in describing the absolute “heart explosion” she feels for him in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “I mean, just everyone talks about it, but the love that you have, it just is like a heart explosion,” she gushed. “Maybe if I’d had a baby in my early 20s wouldn’t feel this way. But just really, nothing else matters.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy