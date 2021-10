Hobby Farm fully fenced on just over 2+ Acres. Fence Posts are deep in cement and quality for the gated pastures. Barn and outbuildings are completely grassed with goat wire fencing around perimeter to keep out other animals. Irrigation handlines installed on a portion of the property. Charming interior with remodeled kitchen. Beautiful molding and details that add to the cozy feel of this home. Converted attached garage adds space value as a rec room. Pellet stove in family room keeps the home warm in the winter months. The bedrooms are all upstairs. A portion of the detached garage has been converted into a room but not finished. Mini splits throughout the home. Includes 2016 Hot Tub and two refrigerators. Must see to appreciate. Less than 5 miles from down town Selah.

SELAH, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO