Review: Is This A Room Makes Its Home On Broadway

cititour.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes the punishment fit the crime? That’s a conversation we have a lot in America these days, whether it’s after watching the televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged in the murder of George Floyd; reading various reports of the cases of celebrities like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who paid to get their children into prestigious colleges; or even after viewing this week’s episode of “Law & Order: SVU.” It’s also a question likely to be on the minds of audiences after seeing “Is This A Room,” now at the Lyceum Theatre. Read Full Review.

Broadway Shows

Does the punishment fit the crime? That's a conversation we have a lot in America these days, whether it's after watching the televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged in the murder of George Floyd; reading various reports of the cases of celebrities like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who paid to get their children into prestigious colleges; or even after viewing this week's episode of "Law & Order: SVU." It's also a question likely to be on the minds of audiences after seeing "Is This A Room," now at the Lyceum Theatre.
