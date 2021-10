As part of its commitment to make the world a more flavorful place, Qdoba has launched the Flavor Your Future contest, which asks fans to share their passion with the world for a chance to win $10,000 to make their dreams a reality. Participants must submit a 60-seconds-or-less "flavorful" video that creatively shows how they would use the $10,000 prize, according to a company press release. Three entrants will win.

