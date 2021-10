With just two preseason games left, the San Jose Sharks are down to the tough decisions. Ahead of yesterday’s 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the team announced that five players had been reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda: forwards Joachim Blichfeld, Noah Gregor and Scott Reedy, as well as defender Mark Alt and goaltender Zachary Sawchenko will all report to the AHL training camp. Forward Tristen Robins was also returned to the Saskatoon Blades for his fifth WHL season.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO