Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night, issuing the following statement which was posted on the team’s Twitter page: “I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.” His words came shortly after Gruden spoke with Raiders owner Mark Davis about his decision. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero called it “a swift and stunning fall” for one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. Gruden has...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO