CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Is this a James Bond movie or a Twilight Zone episode?

By MeTV Staff
metv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s “Time Enough at Last” to take this quiz “For Your Eyes Only.”. The only certainties in life are death, taxes and James Bond movies coming out every few years. The iconic British secret agent has remained popular through two dozen iterations and counting. Sean Connery debuted the character on the big screen in the Sixties and Roger Moore, who cut his teeth playing a suave hero in Maverick, famously played 007 in the Seventies and Eighties.

metv.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Says Sean Connery’s James Bond “Basically” Raped A Woman In A Previous Film

There’s a lot of James Bond discussion right now. Obviously, the main reason is that, after a long delay, Daniel Craig’s last jaunt as 007, “No Time to Die,” is hitting theaters in a matter of weeks. With that, another era of Bond comes to an end. And director Cary Fukunaga thinks this era of James Bond showed the character go through a bit of a change, especially in relation to the treatment of females in the franchise, which was something that was desperately needed after earlier iterations including Sean Connery’s films as the superspy.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Sean Connery
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
gtspirit.com

Top 7 Most Expensive James Bond Movie Cars

Hagerty just released some of the most valuable Bond cars in history due to their appearance in James Bond films. The valuation analyst compared the value between the cars used during the production of Bond films to the prices of the standard units of the same models, the results showed that James Bond movies increased the value of the cars featured by an average over 1000 per cent.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Twilight Zone#The Movies#No Time Like The Past#British
heyuguys.com

The Top 3 Best James Bond Movies of the Past 20 Years

James Bond is one of the most popular movie franchises in the world and the most recent actor to play the character, Daniel Craig, has recently called it a day in the role. There is huge pressure to deliver when playing James Bond and Craig has done a fantastic job and it will be interesting to see who steps into his shoes for the next Bond movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Bond Star Says Franchise Needs "Radical" Change With Next Movie

The 25th James Bond film No Time to Die will bring Daniel Craig's run as 007 to an end, when it hits theaters this November. There's been endless debate about how to recast Bond after Craig, and according to one current star of the franchise, the next Bond should be "something quite radical, something really different." That statement came from Ben Whishaw, the actor who has played Quartermaster "Q" to Craig's James Bond, ever since Craig's third outing as 007 in Skyfall (2012). Ironically enough, while Whishaw is calling for radical changes to Bond, he is likely to be a staple of the franchise well into its next phase.
MOVIES
Collider

5 Great James Bond Villains That Redeemed Otherwise Bad Bond Movies

The 007 franchise is renowned for its rouge’s gallery, and each new entry is meticulously judged by fans on the merit of its “Bond villain.” The James Bond series has had its fair share of memorable villains, and many of the best appear within the stronger installments. Skyfall’s Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), Goldfinger’s Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe), Goldeneye’s Agent 006 (Sean Bean), and Casino Royale’s Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) imbue classic films with fearsome antagonists.
MOVIES
CNET

Scam sites offering fake streams of new James Bond movie

Cybersecurity researchers are warning of fake streams of the new James Bond movie that are designed to infect devices and steal people's personal information. In the leadup to the release of No Time to Die, researchers for Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky discovered and analyzed several malicious files disguised as the movie. While it appears that few people have tried to download the files so far, researchers say the malware includes particularly dangerous Trojans designed to both gather login credentials and create backdoors into users' computers. The researchers also found adware and ransomware masquerading as the film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
/Film

Why Casino Royale Is The Best James Bond Movie

The twenty-fifth canonical James Bond adventure, "No Time to Die," brings an end to the Daniel Craig era of Bond, which has had its ups and downs, like any other era. At its best, the Craig movies have excelled at wringing character drama out of the long-running action franchise. It all started with "Casino Royale" in 2006.
MOVIES
Collider

The Timeline for All James Bond Movies, Explained

James Bond is not a science fiction series. The villains may use space-age weaponry and Bond may use technologically advanced gadgets, but few would file the long-running spy series under sci-fi, particularly one where alternate timelines are concerned. And yet by virtue of its frequent reboots and where the producers have chosen to prize consistency over casting, there is a timeline of sorts to the Bond franchise. While the character remains young and has been played by different actors, there are points of consistency about how certain Bond films relate to each other even when the adventures themselves are largely standalone.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

James Bond Movies In Order: How To Watch All 26 007 Movies

If you’re looking to watch all the James Bond movies in order, you’ll hit the good stuff right away: All the Sean Connery movies in his first run are classics of the franchise. Before hitting Connery’s departure from the 007 role in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, you’ll encounter George Lazenby’s solo entry (1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service) and 1967’s comedy spoof Casino Royale, which was made outside of Eon Productions, the company founded to steer Bond from the book to the big screen.
MOVIES
Decider

Where to Watch ‘Spectre’ Ahead of New James Bond Movie ‘No Time to Die’

Daniel Craig‘s swan song is almost here. While it may be hard to say goodbye to one of the world’s favorite James Bonds, look on the bright side: there are plenty of Bond movies to watch to prepare you for Craig’s final moments. More specifically, there are a bevy of Craig-led films that will leave you in a nostalgic mood as you bid farewell to the star in this weekend’s release of No Time to Die.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Which James Bond Movies Are Streaming and Where to Find Them

The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die,” is upon us, which means it’s the perfect time to catch up on past films in the decades-long series. With a catalogue this wide, and having gone through a couple of different rights issues, there’s no one-stop shop to find all the James Bond movies streaming. But a selection of them are available on a couple of the major streaming services, while the largest majority can be watched on a free streaming service so long as you’re comfortable with ad breaks.
MOVIES
Gear Patrol

The Coolest Jacket in the New James Bond Movie Is Surprisingly Affordable

Ian Fleming’s legendary James Bond character has paved the way for flashy, action-packed movies for decades. And while the world’s largest spy movie franchise has been lauded for its grail-level collection of fast cars, ostentatious watches and slick designer suits, the upcoming sequel of the 007 saga, No Time to Die, features a small-batch denim brand from Los Angeles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy