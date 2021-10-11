CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Josh Stein to Congress: Social Media Companies are Hurting our Children

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh - Attorney General Josh Stein and a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general expressed strong support for U.S. Senate hearings about youth social media use and the safety concerns for children and teens using social media. Attorney General Stein is responsible for enforcing North Carolina’s consumer protection laws and is deeply concerned about the ways in which Facebook and other social media platforms impact young people’s health and well-being.

