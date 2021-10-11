CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

John Alden Cammenga (88)

rheaheraldnews.com
 4 days ago

John Alden Cammenga, 88, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, passing into the loving arms of Jesus Christ, his Savior. John is survived by his loving children, Elizabeth (Robert) Austin of Madison, Miss., Sarah (Albert) DeBoer of Ferndale, Wash., John Andrew (Susan) Cammenga of Holton, Mich., Anna Cammenga Hunt and her husband Todd Jeans of Fremont, Mich., Mary (Daniel) Timmer of Hamilton, Mich.; along with many siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, most of whom called him “Papa.”

www.rheaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
State
Iowa State
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Dayton, TN
City
Alden, MI
Dayton, TN
Obituaries
City
Holton Township, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Heath Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Obituaries
City
Fremont, MI
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy