John Alden Cammenga (88)
John Alden Cammenga, 88, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, passing into the loving arms of Jesus Christ, his Savior. John is survived by his loving children, Elizabeth (Robert) Austin of Madison, Miss., Sarah (Albert) DeBoer of Ferndale, Wash., John Andrew (Susan) Cammenga of Holton, Mich., Anna Cammenga Hunt and her husband Todd Jeans of Fremont, Mich., Mary (Daniel) Timmer of Hamilton, Mich.; along with many siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, most of whom called him “Papa.”www.rheaheraldnews.com
