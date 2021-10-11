CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Unvaccinated People Become Even More Skeptical After The Approval Of Booster Shots

By Anna Daniels
healththoroughfare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, many people remain unvaccinated as the Delta outbreaks continue to ravage the states. Those who are still hesitant remain the most difficult to motivate. The emergence of boosters makes it harder to convince even more people who hesitate. 71 percent of unvaccinated respondents said that the vaccination did not function during the September vaccine follow-up poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The decision to not be vaccinated is not one to take lightly, since the risks associated with failing to be vaccinated can be quite serious.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 2

Related
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Nursing Care#Delta#The White House
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

105-Year-Old Fully Vaccinated Woman Who Survived Spanish Flu Dies Of COVID-19

A 105-year-old woman who survived the 1918 Spanish Flu and World War II has died of COVID-19. Primetta Giacopini, a San Jose resident, died on Sept. 16 of COVID-19 at the age of 105. Her 61-year-old daughter, Dorene Giacoponi, suspects Primetta was infected with COVID-19 by her caretaker who had been feeling sick after her husband returned from Idaho.
SAN JOSE, CA
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS San Francisco

Vaccine Skeptic Who Survived COVID Has Message For Those Still Unvaccinated

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that a jab poses a greater risk to their health than the actual virus. But a 38-year-old father of a teenage girl has a message he would like to share with those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. KPIX 5 met up with Jose Jimenez and his daughter Sadie. He wanted to tell his story in hopes of helping others avoid his terrifying experience. The two were at a Sutter Health walk-in clinic in San Francisco, both eager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Covid Immunity Through Infection or Vaccination: Are They Equal?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn’t need to be vaccinated against covid because he’d fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system’s vaccination mandate, saying “natural” immunity had given him and millions of others...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy