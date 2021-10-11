Unvaccinated People Become Even More Skeptical After The Approval Of Booster Shots

In the United States, many people remain unvaccinated as the Delta outbreaks continue to ravage the states. Those who are still hesitant remain the most difficult to motivate. The emergence of boosters makes it harder to convince even more people who hesitate. 71 percent of unvaccinated respondents said that the vaccination did not function during the September vaccine follow-up poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The decision to not be vaccinated is not one to take lightly, since the risks associated with failing to be vaccinated can be quite serious.