Gearhart, OR

Letter: Seven-day construction week critical in Gearhart

By Seaside Signal
Seaside Signal
 3 days ago

This letter was sent to Gearhart Mayor Paulina Cockrum and city councilors. It is reprinted at the writer’s request. Considering burdening the residents of weather challenged Gearhart with more restrictive work hours than Carmel, California, makes one wonder who you view as your constituents. Entitled retirees (some who have recently relocated to the community) or working families in the construction and landscaping trades that provide jobs and services for the community and Gearhart property owners who want to build on their lots or remodel their properties?

