NWS: Blowing Snow Expected Near Estes Park, Red Feather Until Thursday
Winter Weather Advisory: The National Weather Service says blowing snow to be expected over the next few days near the Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes areas. While it's been a mild start to October along the Front Range, the first sign of winter weather is set to arrive in Northern Colorado this week. According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday near Estes Park, as well as near the Red Feather Lakes area.943thex.com
