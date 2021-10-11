Is Zomedica a Buy Under $1?
The price of shares of Zomedica (ZOM) skyrocketed earlier this year, driven primarily by investors’ optimism surrounding the pet care industry's growth. With solid product candidates in its pipeline, ZOM is likely to deliver significant returns in the long term. However, considering the company’s stretched valuations, is the penny stock a buy now? Keep reading to find out.The veterinary-focused company Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), which is based in Ann Arbor, Mich., develops products for the needs of companion animals. The company is also developing and commercializing its primary product candidate, TRUFORMA, which is a diagnostic biosensor platform for detecting thyroid disorders in dogs and cats and adrenal disorders in dogs.www.investing.com
