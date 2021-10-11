Shrooms Circle Announce “S.L.E.” Special Halloween 7″

Melbourne’s Devil Electric earn immediate points in my book for opening their second album, Godless, with its longest track, “I Am.” The song, while not a Dehumanizer-era Sabbath cover, is a multi-movement journey that sets up a breadth in which the rest of the record inhabits, and even as it and the subsequent, mystique-laden “All My Friends Move Like the Night” take on a familiar riff here and there, they arrive as tools in the box rather than crutches leaned upon in the band’s songwriting. “Mindset” and “Your Guess is As Good As Mine” offer a touch of blues while the shorter “Take the Edge Off” swings speedier for its two minutes — touch of Uncle Acid-style garage-ism in its hook — arriving in a well-set pairing with the title-track before “I Will Be Forgotten” nods at trad-doom in its, well, nod, and “The Cave” builds from the ground up to offer a well earned grand finale. And that’s it. Next thing you know, 35 minutes and one really long sentence have passed and you had your face handed back to you.

