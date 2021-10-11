Shrooms Circle Announce “S.L.E.” Special Halloween 7″
I’m glad this is happening for two reasons. Interesting band, highlighting their work the kind of limited release that’s bound to catch a few new ears. For example, I hadn’t heard Shrooms Circle‘s “S.L.E.” before and it’s a fascinating blend of styles, bringing together classic cultism and ’90s-style goth — that skippy guitar gets me every time — with a well-crafted melody. The song featured on DHU Records‘ DHU Sampler MMXXI Vol. 6 earlier this year, and that leads me to the second reason I’m glad this exists, which is it means the vinyl-centric label is still keeping active despite the delays in pressing times one hears about so often these days.theobelisk.net
